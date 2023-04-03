SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A seventh-grade science teacher at Springfield Prep Charter School died in a car accident over the weekend.

According to a statement sent to 22News from Bill Spirer, the Founder and Executive Director of Springfield Prep Charter School, one of their teachers, Bianca Colon-Hernandez died in a car accident over the weekend.

The school is offering students and staff members counseling and support services due to Colon-Hernandez’s death.

“Bianca was a dear colleague, friend, and teacher at Springfield Prep, and her death is a devastating loss to our community. As we reflect on her life and mourn with one another, we are offering our students and staff members counseling and support services today and in the days ahead,” said Spirer.