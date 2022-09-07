SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement returns to Springfield this weekend bringing some of basketball’s biggest stars and legends to the city.

Over 40 returning Hall of Famers, along with the Class of 2022 Hall of Fame will be hanging around “The City of Firsts.” With the large expectations of people, businesses are preparing for a busy weekend.

“Were really excited. This is our first year being involved in the Enshrinement weekend at the Hall of Fame so were obviously anticipating a higher flex of guest, especially a lot of people from out of town. So were really excited to give them a place and experience and to see what we have to offer,” said Hannah Fitzgerald, he Brand Manager of The Place 2 Be.

The Enshrinement Ceremony is set to take place Saturday at Springfield Symphony Hall. If you would like to witness the ceremony, tickets are still available online.