Springfield preparing for return of Movies in the Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Parks Department’s Movies in the Park program returns for the third consecutive summer season on the evening of Monday, July 8th.

The giant inflatable movie screen was successfully tested at Forest Park Thursday afternoon.

The park department will screen Mary Poppins Returns, Incredibles 2, and Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse once each at Kenefick Park, Mashall Roy park, and at the Forest Park Amphitheater through July 26th.

“We’re very grateful to Mayor [Domenic] Sarno for giving us the resources for the third season,” parks director Patrick Sullivan told 22News. “It’s going to be a cool night. It’s a nice way to be in the park with your family. Encourage everyone to come out and join us.”

22News reporter Sy Becker, Mayor Sarno, and Patrick Sullivan will introduce at least one movie at each of the participating parks.