SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Pride Parade hosting a panel conversation for LGBTQ+ youth Friday.

This discussion took place Friday at Springfield Technical Community College and many of the panelists had an LGBTQ background, including Grace Moreno, the Executive Director of the Massachusetts LGBTQ chamber of commerce.

The idea was to have an engaging discussion with the youth and provide inspiration. Panelist and Financial Planner Terrell Joyner telling 22News, “We, in many cases, feel out-casted and we don’t feel welcome in so many spaces, so this is an opportunity for us as a group to really show the youth that you can be a professional and still be yourself.”

The organizers of the pride parade growing off last year’s success, creating a series of pride-related activities, including this panel, and a fundraising gala supporting youth-based initiatives.

Just a reminder that the Springfield Pride Parade kicks off Friday at Springfield Technical Community College at 10 a.m.