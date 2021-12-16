Springfield private school closes down to make improvements, after receiving complaints

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A private school in Springfield will suspend operations next month.

The Curtis Blake Day School sent a letter to parents this week notifying them classes will end on January 14, 2022.

The letter said that after receiving complaints the board of the school conducted internal reviews and determined they cannot make necessary improvements while still operating the school. They will be considering how they could reopen at a later date.

The letter also included placement recommendations for students. There will be a zoom forum with the school’s CEO, Board President and Principal to discuss the next steps for families.