SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community leaders held a rally in Springfield Monday to help mitigate gun and drug violence in the city.
So far this year, 203 illegal firearms were seized by Springfield Police, including nearly a dozen arrests made last week in the High, School, Temple, and Union Street corridor in Springfield, with officers seizing large amounts of illegal drugs, firearms, and a suspect connected with a recent murder.
Following a roundtable meeting with community stakeholders, a rally was held to highlight the city’s initiatives. There are numerous outreach programs available for those with mental health issues or those that are addicted that need help.
Help Line: Call or Text 833-773-2445 / Chat Here
The Mission Inc. – City street outreach program
Brother Johnnie Muhammad, The Mission Inc., “To those who are struggling with addiction, there is help out there for you. If you’re willing to help yourself, there is help out there for you. All you have to do is ask someone.”
ROCA – Re-entry program and City Clean Sweep Initiative partner
Solomon Baymon, Director of ROCA Western Massachusetts, said, “On behalf of Roca we are grateful for Mayor Sarno, Springfield PD, and all our Community Partners with their collaborative efforts and commitment to help keep our community safe. We’re blessed to be included as part of the solution, and we will continue to do our part by relentlessly serving our high-risk youth population.”
Kiki Thorne, Assistant Director of ROCA Western Mass., “We’re here to try to combat the recidivism and clean up the streets as much as we can. We relentlessly try to help them with employment, with education, anything that they need to hopefully not go back and re-offend.”
Behavioral Health Network, Inc. (BHN) – Mental health service
Chelan Brown, Vice President of BHN, “The mental health industry and experts at BHN stand ready to continue our work with the Springfield Police Department to provide the desperately need mental health, recovery, and addiction services needed for those who seek help and want it.”
- Christian Cathedral
- Francena Brown, Families Against Violence
- Shannon Rudder, President, and CEO, MLK Family Services
- Dexter Johnson, President and CEO of YMCA of Greater Springfield
- Vinny Borello, Executive Director, Springfield Boys and Girls Club
Youth Services
- Boys and Girls Family Center
- South End Community Center
- YMCA of Greater Springfield
- Springfield Boys and Girls Club
- Springfield Public Schools
Social services
- New North Citizens Council
- Restoration City Church
- YMCA North End
- JC Williams Community Center
- Hampden County Sheriff’s – Re-entry Programs
- Health & Human Services
- Office of Racial Equity
Mass 2-1-1
Critical health and human services are available to Springfield residents by dialing 2-1-1, open 24 hours a day.
