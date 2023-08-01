SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community leaders held a rally in Springfield Monday to help mitigate gun and drug violence in the city.

So far this year, 203 illegal firearms were seized by Springfield Police, including nearly a dozen arrests made last week in the High, School, Temple, and Union Street corridor in Springfield, with officers seizing large amounts of illegal drugs, firearms, and a suspect connected with a recent murder.

Following a roundtable meeting with community stakeholders, a rally was held to highlight the city’s initiatives. There are numerous outreach programs available for those with mental health issues or those that are addicted that need help.

Brother Johnnie Muhammad, The Mission Inc., “To those who are struggling with addiction, there is help out there for you. If you’re willing to help yourself, there is help out there for you. All you have to do is ask someone.”

Solomon Baymon, Director of ROCA Western Massachusetts, said, “On behalf of Roca we are grateful for Mayor Sarno, Springfield PD, and all our Community Partners with their collaborative efforts and commitment to help keep our community safe. We’re blessed to be included as part of the solution, and we will continue to do our part by relentlessly serving our high-risk youth population.”

Kiki Thorne, Assistant Director of ROCA Western Mass., “We’re here to try to combat the recidivism and clean up the streets as much as we can. We relentlessly try to help them with employment, with education, anything that they need to hopefully not go back and re-offend.”

Chelan Brown, Vice President of BHN, “The mental health industry and experts at BHN stand ready to continue our work with the Springfield Police Department to provide the desperately need mental health, recovery, and addiction services needed for those who seek help and want it.”

Critical health and human services are available to Springfield residents by dialing 2-1-1, open 24 hours a day.