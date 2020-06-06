Springfield protesters hold peaceful march and prayer in court square

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another protest in Springfield, this one lead by prayer took place in Springfield Saturday morning.

The peaceful protest and prayer march started in court square in the morning with a prayer by the organizer and a speech by city councilor Adam Gomez.

Neighbor to neighbor, arise Springfield and local leaders attended the rally.

Organizers told 22News it only took a few days to put together the protest and march.

Protest organizer Leann Vera told 22News, “I think it’s really heart breaking that we’re still going through this. I personally have two cousins, Tito and Puffy who were killed in police brutality when I was a child. But we really want our voices to be heard against the social injustices and the systematic racism that’s happening.”

The protest ended at Springfield police headquarters where attendees sang and prayed for equality.