Springfield provides update on changes, reforms at police dept. after DOJ report

(WWLP) – An investigation by the Department of Justice back in July that revealed a pattern of the use of excessive force by the Narcotics Bureau of the Springfield Police Department has resulted in several changes and reforms.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and City Solicitor Attorney Edward Pikula on Wednesday provided an update on the changes, which in part include:

Enhance reporting and review procedures: The procurement of a new system is ongoing to purchase a new Records/Information Management System (“RMS” or “IMS”). The new system will alleviate many reporting issues discussed in the Department of Justice (DOJ) report and recommendations. Utilization of body worn cameras with the SPD will all the department to implement an efficient means of reporting and review that most other departments in the Commonwealth do not have.



Adopting a new use of force training SPD has upgraded the communications provided during recruit training as well as completing in-service training to strictly regulate any use of a chokehold or any use of force while restraining subjects when striking parts of the body that may cause serious injury. The new Reform Legislation pending in the State Legislature, as well as regulations that will be adopted, will have further impact on this issue. Attorney General Healy recently expressed her concerns about the language. SPD eagerly awaits any reform measures in the final bill these will be implemented accordingly. The police academy is now utilized in the case review process with regard to the use of force. When a question of use of force is at issue in a case review, it is required that academy staff review the matter to apply their expertise and provide opinions as to the appropriateness of the use of force based on the applicable training standards for the use of force to be applied under the circumstances.



Review and Revise IIU Policies and Training SPD has initiated efforts to implement new IIU new policies, procedures, and training to ensure that civilian complaints are properly taken and that IIU officers use proper interviewing and investigative techniques in order to conduct meaningful investigations in conjunction with the Police Executive Research Forum (“PERF”) report issued in April 2019.



Increase Accountability Mechanisms SPD is in the process of adopting policies and procedures so that officer discipline is meaningful, consistent, and appropriate and is also working to address the fact that administrative charges can be dismissed due to timeliness issues.



“These reforms are ongoing and in conjunction with the mayor’s, Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, and retired Judge Roderick Ireland series of public forums, as the City of Springfield continues a respectful dialogue with key community stakeholders on meaningful police community relations and reforms,” the city said.

The years-long DOJ investigation found the department’s use of excessive force to be in violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

It also found the Narcotics Bureau’s pattern or practice of excessive force is directly attributable to systemic deficiencies in policies, which fails to require detailed and consistent use-of-force reporting and accountability systems that do not provide meaningful reviews of uses of force.

Overall, accountability has greatly increased with the implementation of body-worn cameras. SPD is the largest department in the state that has gone to body-worn camera use by all uniform officers and we included plainclothes officers in the policy, including narcotics officers, when feasible. The City has created a unit to manage the body-worn camera footage and has hired an attorney dedicated to this issue. The City of Springfield

The investigation was conducted pursuant to the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 and was announced on April 13, 2018.