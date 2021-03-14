Springfield pub prepares for St. Patrick’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – St. Patrick’s Day in western Massachusetts promises to be a far more festive occasion than a year ago, when the initial impact of COVID-19 became a deadly distraction.

At Donovan’s Irish Pub in Springfield, owner Frank Garaughty remembers the days leading up to the COVID-19 shut down, roughly a year ago now.

“Last year was the first day we were shut down for the pandemic, so it had a great impact on us. this year, still being under strict guidelines, we’re doing the best we can,” Garaughty said.

Come Wednesday, St. Patricks’ day, there promises to be plenty of corned beef and cabbage to go around during gatherings either at home or at Pubs. Frank Garaughty is optimistic.

“Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll do takeout orders, for corned beef and cabbage meals, Reubens, corn beef sandwiches and whole belly clams. Wednesday, St. Patricks day, we open at 10 a.m. close about 10 p.m. and reservations only,” Garaughty told 22News.

It will be another year before the Holyoke St Patrick’s Parade and the St. Patrick’s Road Race will again bring delight to the many thousands who attend these iconic events. But for now in the anticipated twilight of the virus, St. Patrick’s day this coming Wednesday will be observed much as it has been during happier times.