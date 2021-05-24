Springfield public basketball hoops reinstalled

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You may have noticed that basketball hoops are back up in public courts within Springfield.

This is part of the city’s phased reopening plan as case numbers continue to decrease. The hoops were taken down by the city during the pandemic to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Springfield community activist and city councilor candidate Jynai McDonald said she has been working with Springfield residents calling for the return of the basketball hoops to Springfield parks.

McDonald said recreation is among the investments the city needs to invest in for its youth.

Springfield Community Activist Jynai Mcdonald told 22News, “Everyone can not afford to play in a league or an organized sport. And so I thought this was very important that young people have access and full access to the parks in our neighborhood without restrictions.”

Springfield Health Commissioner Helen Caulton Harris cited the downward trend in COVID cases as the reason for putting the hoops back up. McDonald has proposed a COVID-19 safety plan with the board of Health to ensure COVID-19 guidelines were being followed when the hoops returned.