Springfield public health officials plan ahead for more COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hospitals like Baystate Health are taking steps now to ensure they have enough space and staffing to care for more COVID-19 patients.

Baystate Health CEO Mark Keroack was one of several speakers at Monday’s news conference at Springfield City Hall. He like other speakers wore a face mask that he made at home.

He said they’re expecting to see the biggest surge in patients at Western Massachusetts hospitals in May or even early June. And they are making changes now to make sure they are ready.

Keroack told 22News, “Through the use of some non-traditional areas like post-op recoveries, rather than routine rooms our usual 720-bed hospital will be as large as 840 beds, so we still have headroom for another 300 plus patients.”

Keroack also said they are looking at turning the mass mutual center into a facility, for CODID-19 patients. Out of the 500 patients they are currently caring for at their hospitals, nearly half are COVID-19 patients.

Keroack said they are also still planning to open drive-thru testing centers and will reveal more details soon.