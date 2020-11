SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Public Library Sunday began adding Sunday hours to its curbside pick-up service.

The new Sunday hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Since curbside pick up began in June, library patrons have borrowed more than fifty thousand books, movies, video games as well as music.

Under the now seven day a week curbside pick up, patrons place their order online – and then staff let’s you know when it’s ready for pick up…