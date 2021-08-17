Springfield Public School Committee discuss safety plans as COVID cases rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Public School Committee held a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss back-to-school plans amid a surge in COVID cases statewide. 

During the meeting, education officials laid out plans for vaccinating students, maintaining social distancing, and continuing the pool testing system. Many COVID protocols from last spring will be carried over into this new year. 

Fall sports will make a comeback, including state tournaments and playoffs. Also announced Tuesday night, there will be no singing or wind instruments allowed indoors as COVID cases continue to rise. 

