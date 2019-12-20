Springfield Public School students excited for longer winter break

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Springfield public schools are getting a slightly longer break this year compared to last.

Springfield Public Schools released students on a half-day on Friday. For one first-year middle school student, the winter break is welcomed after a hard first half of the year.

“You can see your friends but you also get to see your family a lot during the whole two weeks,” Karielys Rivera said.

This year, due to Christmas falling on a Wednesday, students are getting one extra day of holiday break, but parents we spoke to said the extra day wouldn’t impact their plans.

One man was waiting for his son to get out of school, but this year’s schedule confused him a bit.

“I was gonna leave today at 6:00 a.m. and I didn’t know my son still had school. As soon as I pick him up we’re gonna load up and get up to Florida,” Roberto Lugo said.

Students told us they are excited to spend time with friends and family after an intense school year. They go back to school on January 2nd.