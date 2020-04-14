Springfield Public Schools adding snack to meals for students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools food provider is adding a daily snack to the breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals being distributed to students.

Sodexo, the food service provider for Springfield public schools made the announcement Monday afternoon.

According to Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan, Sodexo, the food service provider, has served 195,162 meals to Springfield Public Schools students since the program began on March 12.

Free breakfast, lunches, dinners and snacks are available every weekday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all Springfield students during the school closure.

No ID is required and parents, guardians or grandparents can pick up meals for their students. Adults picking up dinner or snacks for a student must give the students’ name due to the regulation from the USDA. According to Sodexo, the USDA requests the names only to track dinner distribution meals and they are used for no other purpose.

The meals are grab and go and available at the following locations: