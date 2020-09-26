Springfield public schools, CVS team up to help students get flu shot

Hampden County

by: Regan Shiappa

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools have partnered with CVS pharmacy to help students get their flu shot this season.

The flu shot was mandated by health and education officials for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Health, the flu vaccine is critical this year because of COVID-19 to reduce the overall impact of respiratory illness.

Flu shot clinics will take place in several different school-based locations throughout October.

For more information on the Flu shot clinics, you can visit the Springfield Public Schools website.

