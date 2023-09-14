SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students in Springfield will be back in school on Thursday. Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan told 22News that schools will be open for a normal school day Thursday, now that the boil water order for Springfield has been lifted.

Schools had been closed on Wednesday due to the boil water order that had been in place since Tuesday night, which was caused by a major water main break near St. James Avenue that caused a loss of water pressure.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission lifted the boil water order for Springfield and Ludlow as of 5:00 A.M. Thursday, instructing residents that it is now safe to drink their tap water without boiling it first.