SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools have designated October as College and Career Awareness Month, demonstrating their dedication to supporting students as they navigate the possibilities of higher education and diverse career paths.

Superintendent of Schools, Daniel Warwick, highlighted the district’s ongoing commitment to guiding students in making informed decisions about their educational and professional future in a competitive global labor market. “We strive to ensure that every student graduating from Springfield Public Schools is equipped with a plan that lays the foundation for their success in college and their chosen careers,” stated Warwick.

Warwick emphasized the district’s various programs like dual enrollment, early college initiatives, internships, and more aimed at preparing students for post-secondary challenges.

Throughout October, the district will conduct a range of activities focused on educating both students and families about the college application process, financial aid applications (FAFSA), scholarships, and PSAT exams. Students will also get the chance to explore different career options. Superintendent Warwick reiterated that while October is the designated “kick off” for College and Career Awareness, activities will continue throughout the year, aiding students in their journey towards college and career success.

Several significant events are scheduled for this month:

District-Wide College and Career Success Night on Wednesday, October 4th at Renaissance/Van Sickle auditorium from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Financial Aid Workshops providing insights into recent FAFSA changes and monthly scholarship assistance.

PSAT Administration for grades 10 and 11, happening between October 2nd-31st.

District-Wide College and Career Fair hosted by Springfield College on Wednesday, October 25th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring over 60 college and career representatives.

College Success Saturday on October 28th, offering Common Application and college essay support, and assistance in creating FSA ID for the FAFSA.

Westfield State University Campus Visit for seniors interested in an education career on Thursday, October 12th.

The district also encourages school-level activities on every Friday in October, designated as “College Friday,” where staff wear apparel representing their alma maters, fostering conversations about the college experience and the importance of postsecondary education.

The objective is to provide students and families with ample opportunities to explore colleges, potential careers, and various facets of higher education and workforce readiness. Springfield Public Schools are committed to nurturing informed and empowered individuals, prepared for success beyond graduation.