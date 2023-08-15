SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a memorable night for some Springfield scholars, who officially closed a chapter in their academic careers!

Springfield Public School students who attended summer school, to get back on track and fulfill graduation requirements, crossed the stage with diplomas in hand. There were 150 graduates from this 2023 summer class that took part in the ceremony at Symphony Hall.

The Chief of Student Services, Yolanda Johnson says these students preserved through their schooling to cross the finish line. “Students are resilient, you know, they are pressing on, and doing what they need to accomplish to move onto whether it is college, the military, a certificate program or to the world of work,” expressed Johnson.

Graduate Ivanielys Rodriguez adds, “it’s been hard but we finally made it together.”

Many of the students who graduated tonight told 22News, they have plans to further their studies and attend college.

