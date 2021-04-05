Springfield Public Schools change grab and go meal distribution

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday marked the deadline for elementary students to return to in-person learning across the state, and in turn, Springfield Public Schools has changed their grab-and-go meal distribution.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided to all in-person students during school hours, but grab-and-go service will continue on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m at the following sites:

  • Boland
  • Bowles
  • Brookings
  • Chestnut
  • Forest Park
  • Indian Orchard
  • Milton Bradley
  • Rebecca Johnson
  • Talmadge
  • Warner
  • Washington

Springfield Public Schools will discontinue grab-and-go meals at the following sites:

  • Central
  • DeBerry
  • Duggan
  • Harris
  • Lincoln
  • Putnam
  • Van Sickle
  • Zanetti

The school district will be evaluating the needs of students and sites will re-open if needed.

