Springfield Public Schools change grab and go meal distribution

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday marked the deadline for elementary students to return to in-person learning across the state, and in turn, Springfield Public Schools has changed their grab-and-go meal distribution.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided to all in-person students during school hours, but grab-and-go service will continue on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m at the following sites:
- Boland
- Bowles
- Brookings
- Chestnut
- Forest Park
- Indian Orchard
- Milton Bradley
- Rebecca Johnson
- Talmadge
- Warner
- Washington
Springfield Public Schools will discontinue grab-and-go meals at the following sites:
- Central
- DeBerry
- Duggan
- Harris
- Lincoln
- Putnam
- Van Sickle
- Zanetti
The school district will be evaluating the needs of students and sites will re-open if needed.