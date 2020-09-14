Springfield Public Schools changing meal distribution schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Monday, the Springfield Public School department is reducing the days it gives out food to students in need along with changing pick-up hours.

Now, meal distribution days will only be Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. However, the school department will still give out enough food to last all seven days of the week. The district will continue providing food for all three meals along with snacks.

On Mondays, they will give out food for Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesdays they will give out food for Thursday and Friday. And Friday’s pick-up will include meals for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Hours for pick-up will now be from 2 to 6 p.m. instead of 11 a.m to 1 p.m. The goal of the time change is to be more accommodating of working parents.

However, at the Central High School pick-up location, the Friday pick-up time will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meal distribution will be available at 17 locations, but some of the locations from this summer have changed.

Pick-Up Locations