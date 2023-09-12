SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to water main break in Springfield and Ludlow Tuesday, all Springfield Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, September 13th and there will be no after school activities.

Springfield Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 13th as well as after-school activities being cancelled. This announcement coming directly after a boil water order was issued for residents of Springfield and Ludlow. Residents are being advised not to drink their water without boiling it first.

According to officials, this source of water loss is currently being isolated. Once the break is isolated water pressures should gradually return to normal.