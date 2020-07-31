Springfield Public Schools Committee votes to push back school start date

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The fall start date for Springfield Public Schools was officially pushed back Thursday night following a vote among school committee members.

Springfield Public School students grades 1-12 will be returning to the classroom on September 15, kindergarten will open September 21 and preschool September 28.

“I’m super excited because I get to see my new friends,” said 9-year-old Zamairy of Springfield.

Wilmarie Uroza of Springfield is one of the many parents who has found it challenging waiting for the school systems to decide on a safe plan for when her daughter Zamairy will return to school.

“I wish they actually started school on the day they said they were going to at the end of August,” said Uroza. “Because I feel like it affects the children and I feel like they want to be back in school.”

Proponents of pushing back the start date say it’ll give teachers and the school administration more time to safely prepare the school for students. Viktorija Randall of Belchertown said she isn’t sure if she is ready to have her 6 and 12-year-old go back unless the proper system is put into place.

“I know the school system is trying to put something into place,” said Randall. “But we don’t know what direction it’s going to go. Is it going to be a couple of days in school? A couple of days at home? Or is it going to be no school at all? We don’t know.”

The Springfield School Department is considering three potential models for school this year. They’re gathering input from parents, teachers, community members during a town hall that will be held on August 4.

On August 6th the school committee plans on voting on these models.