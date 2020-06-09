Springfield Public Schools considering remote and in-classroom teaching for fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As state officials continue to decide how to reopen businesses that were shutdown to COVID-19, the state is now planning how to safely reopen schools.

Usually when we think of going back to school, we think of backpacks, notebooks and pencils but this year, masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are more of a necessity.

Superintendent’s across the state received guidance from the state’s education commissioner on Monday that schools will open in a “hybrid manner.”

Superintendent of Springfield Public Schools Daniel Warwick described what that would look like during Mayor Sarno’s weekly press conference on Monday, “Some of our kids would come in on a rotating basis everyday, probably about 50 percent and the other half staying on remote.”

Warwick said, families who don’t feel comfortable sending their kids to school can continue remote learning in the fall. He also added that the city plans to keep the free meal sites open into the fall since not every child will be in school on a daily basis.

The plan also includes spreading desks out 6 feet apart which will result in a maximum of 12 individuals including students and staff in each room. Students and staff will both need to cover their faces, with parents providing the masks for their children and “backup disposable masks” will be available at school for kids who need them.

According to the state’s Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley, students must stay home when sick, so that means schools must have “enhanced protocols” to handle a potential increase in absences.

Riley said he plans to distribute a full draft guidance on the school’s re-opening plan later this month.