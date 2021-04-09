Springfield Public Schools drop-out rate declines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Public Schools report a 3 percent drop-out rate for the 2020-2021 school year.

In a news release sent to 22News from Springfield School Department Spokesperson Azell Cavaan, the district represents a 70 percent decline since 2012, which is the highest drop-out rate decrease in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts during that time period. The four-year graduation rate at Springfield Public Schools is 77 percent.

“This is very significant no matter how you look at it,” said Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick. “We are leading the State and that is a direct result of a concentrated, pin-pointed effort of a large cadre of dedicated educators working hard to keep more of our kids in school regardless of what other priorities they have juggled during those eight years.”

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “I want to applaud Superintendent Dan Warwick, his leadership team, our principals and administrators, the School Committee, and especially all of our teachers and staff for their continued dedicated efforts working with our students and their families. I also want to acknowledge our parents and families for their efforts with our children.”

Springfield Schools Graduation Rate

The High School of Science and Technology: 39.9% graduation rate in 2012 85.4% graduation rate in 2020

Central High School: 74.6% graduation rate in 2012 88.4% graduation rate in 2020

Putnam: 71.1% graduation rate in 2012 97.6% graduation rate in 2020



Springfield Schools Drop-out Rate

The High School of Science and Technology: 11.6% drop-out in 2012 2% drop-out in 2020

Central High School: 7.7% drop-out in 2012 1.6% drop-out in 2020

Putnam: 5.1% drop-out in 2012 0.8% drop-out in 2020



Massachusetts Graduation Rate

According to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the 2020 State graduation rate increased from 88 to 89 percent over the last year; compared to the district’s increase from 73.8 to 77 percent.

Massachusetts Drop-out Rate

The state drop-out rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points over the last year, compared to a 1.4 percentage point decrease for SPS. The state’s new graduation rate is 89 percent, and its drop-out rate is 1.6 percent.