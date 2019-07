SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools is expanding its free pre-school offerings.

Last year was the first year they did the program that offers free half-day and full-day pre-school seats. There were only 200 seats at two schools.

Now it has been extended to include 20 schools and more than 640 seats.

The investment cost the district more than $1.5 million, according to Springfield Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick.