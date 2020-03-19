Springfield Public Schools’ free meal pickup no longer requires students to be present

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools’ food service provider has relaxed their protocol when it comes to meal pick-up during the coronavirus school closure.
Students no longer have to be present to receive their free breakfast and lunch meals. Adults will now be allowed to pick up their student’s school breakfasts and lunches. The adult will be asked at the point of pickup if the meals are for school-age students. Identification is not required.
Meals are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations to all school-aged Springfield children, including persons with disabilities over age 18, who participate in school programs:
- Samuel Bowles Elementary School
- High School of Commerce
- Hiram L Dorman Elementary
- Alfred M. Glickman Elementary School
- Indian Orchard Elementary School
- Kensington Avenue Elem School
- Liberty Elementary School
- Lincoln Elementary School
- Rebecca M. Johnson School
- Arthur T. Talmadge Elementary School
- Warner School
- Washington Elementary School
- South End Middle School
- Chestnut Middle School
According to Springfield Public Schools, the rule that required the student to be present for meal pickup was implemented by The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. DESE provided an exemption to that rule for Springfield on Thursday.