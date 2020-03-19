Springfield Public Schools’ free meal pickup no longer requires students to be present

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools’ food service provider has relaxed their protocol when it comes to meal pick-up during the coronavirus school closure.

Students no longer have to be present to receive their free breakfast and lunch meals. Adults will now be allowed to pick up their student’s school breakfasts and lunches. The adult will be asked at the point of pickup if the meals are for school-age students. Identification is not required.

Meals are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations to all school-aged Springfield children, including persons with disabilities over age 18, who participate in school programs:

Samuel Bowles Elementary School

High School of Commerce

Hiram L Dorman Elementary

Alfred M. Glickman Elementary School

Indian Orchard Elementary School

Kensington Avenue Elem School

Liberty Elementary School

Lincoln Elementary School

Rebecca M. Johnson School

Arthur T. Talmadge Elementary School

Warner School

Washington Elementary School

South End Middle School

Chestnut Middle School

According to Springfield Public Schools, the rule that required the student to be present for meal pickup was implemented by The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. DESE provided an exemption to that rule for Springfield on Thursday.