Springfield Public Schools free meal program to change location

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s been a change in location for the Springfield Public Schools free meal distribution program.

Home Grown Springfield, the culinary and nutrition program for the school system, has been distributing meals alongside the Oasis Food Pantry every Friday at Springfield Central High School since last April.

Beginning next Friday, April 23, the meal distribution will be relocated to the Eastfield Mall parking lot from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Home Grown Springfield provides breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack for any child 18 or under.