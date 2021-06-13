Springfield Public Schools grab-and-go meal service closed for Juneteenth

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Home Grown Springfield a nutrition program of Springfield Public Schools, will be closed on Friday in observance of Juneteenth.

To ensure families have access to meals despite the Friday closure, additional meals will be packed out on Monday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 16th.

Home Grown Springfield provides grab-and-go meal service Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for anyone 18 or under at the following schools:

Boland Elementary School

Bowles Elementary School

Brookings Elementary School

Chestnut Middle School

Forest Park Middle School

Indian Orchard Elementary School

Milton Bradley Elementary School

Rebecca Johnson Elementary School

Talmadge Elementary School

Oasis Food Pantry will also continue distributing food at the Eastfield Mall from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18.

Any child or teen 18 or under is eligible for the meal program and No ID is necessary to receive meals, youth do not need to be from Springfield, live in Springfield, or attend Springfield Public Schools. Adults can also pick meals up on behalf of children or teens.

To find free grab-and-go meals text “Springfield” to 82257 and to find menus for the free meal service, visit www.homegrownspringfield.com/menus.