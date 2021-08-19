Springfield Public Schools grab-and-go meal service coming to an end

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, kids eat lunch at an elementary school in Paducah, Ky. The Biden administration is expanding a program to feed as many as 34 million school children during the summer months. They’re using funds from the coronavirus relief package approved in March 2021. (Ellen O’Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Home Grown Springfield nutrition program for Springfield Public Schools will be closing as schools begin for the fall.

The last day for the grab-and-go meal services at Rebecca Johnson Elementary School, the mobile meal distributions at housing communities and at the Oasis food pantry will be on Friday, August 27th.

Rebecca Johnson Elementary School is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The meals available at the Eastfield Mall are on Friday’s from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Oasis food pantry distribution location.

All other sites are scheduled to close Friday, August 20 after distributing the meals at the following locations:

  • Boland Elementary School
  • Bowles Elementary School
  • Brookings Elementary School
  • Chestnut Middle School
  • Forest Park Middle School
  • Milton Bradley Elementary School          
  • Talmadge Elementary School
  • Warner Elementary School

Any child or teen 18 or under is eligible for the meal program and no ID is necessary to receive meals. Youth do not need to be from Springfield, live in Springfield, or attend Springfield Public Schools. Adults can also pick meals up on behalf of children or teens.

During school hours, students will be provided free breakfast and lunch.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today