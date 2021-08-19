Springfield Public Schools grab-and-go meal service coming to an end

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, kids eat lunch at an elementary school in Paducah, Ky. The Biden administration is expanding a program to feed as many as 34 million school children during the summer months. They’re using funds from the coronavirus relief package approved in March 2021. (Ellen O’Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Home Grown Springfield nutrition program for Springfield Public Schools will be closing as schools begin for the fall.

The last day for the grab-and-go meal services at Rebecca Johnson Elementary School, the mobile meal distributions at housing communities and at the Oasis food pantry will be on Friday, August 27th.

Rebecca Johnson Elementary School is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The meals available at the Eastfield Mall are on Friday’s from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Oasis food pantry distribution location.

All other sites are scheduled to close Friday, August 20 after distributing the meals at the following locations:

Boland Elementary School

Bowles Elementary School

Brookings Elementary School

Chestnut Middle School

Forest Park Middle School

Milton Bradley Elementary School

Talmadge Elementary School

Warner Elementary School

Any child or teen 18 or under is eligible for the meal program and no ID is necessary to receive meals. Youth do not need to be from Springfield, live in Springfield, or attend Springfield Public Schools. Adults can also pick meals up on behalf of children or teens.

During school hours, students will be provided free breakfast and lunch.