Springfield Public Schools grab-and-go meal service summer schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Home Grown Springfield nutrition program of Springfield Public Schools will be serving meals all summer long.

Grab-and-go breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks are available for pickup on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

To find free grab-and-go meals text “Springfield” to 82257 and to find menus for the free meal service, visit www.homegrownspringfield.com/menus.

Boland Elementary School

Bowles Elementary School

Brookings Elementary School

Chestnut Middle School

Forest Park Middle School

Milton Bradley Elementary School

Rebecca Johnson Elementary School

Talmadge Elementary School

Warner Elementary School will serve grab-n-go on Mondays and Wednesdays only from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oasis Food Pantry will also continue distributing food at the Eastfield Mall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mobile Grab-and-Go locations

Home Grown Springfield will distribute meals Monday through Friday at the following housing locations:

12 p.m. at Bay Neighborhood (437 Bay St), Duggan Housing (445 Goodwin St), and Spring Meadows (176 Cannon Circle)

12:45 p.m. at Sullivan Housing (31 Morgan St), Robinson Gardens (Bay St & Berkshire Ave), and Allen Park Apartments (251 Allen Park Apts)

1 p.m. at Bay Meadows (100 Bay Meadow Rd) and Colonial Estates (1 Beacon Circle)

1:30 p.m. at Liberty Hill Townhouse (4 Nursery St), Reed Village (5 Lionel Benoit Rd), and Eastbrook Apartments (559 Fernbank Rd)

Any child or teen 18 or under is eligible for the meal program and No ID is necessary to receive meals, youth do not need to be from Springfield, live in Springfield, or attend Springfield Public Schools. Adults can also pick meals up on behalf of children or teens.