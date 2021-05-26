Springfield Public Schools grab-and-go meals closed Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Public Schools free meal distribution program will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.

Home Grown Springfield, the culinary and nutrition program for the school system, will provide additional meals on Wednesday and Friday with breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks for any child under 18.

The meal service is available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the following schools:

Boland Elementary School

Bowles Elementary School

Brookings Elementary School

Chestnut Middle School

Forest Park Middle School

Indian Orchard Elementary School

Milton Bradley Elementary School

Rebecca Johnson Elementary School

Talmadge Elementary School

Home Grown Springfield with the Oasis Food Pantry distribute meals every Friday at the Eastfield Mall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Any child or teen 18 or under is eligible for the meal program. No ID necessary to receive meals, they do not need to be from Springfield, live in Springfield, or attend Springfield Public Schools. Adults may pick meals up on behalf of the child or teen.

To find free grab-and-go meals for students, please text “Springfield” to 82257 *message and data rates may apply. You can also find menus for the free meal service on their website.