SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Hundreds of students and families piled into the MassMutual Center on Saturday for the inaugural Springfield Public Schools Family Education Expo.

“What we are trying to do is bring the community and families together to provide information about resources in the community that can better support our Springfield families and students,” expressed Jose Escribano, The Chief of Family and Community Engagement for Springfield Public Schools.

The Family Education Expo event featured many resources and workshops related to academic success, health and wellness, and technology skills. A lot of these workshops also provided a wealth of interactive activities. This is the first Family Education Expo and Jose says more than 1,100 people are expected to come here on Saturday and they want to get it up and running again next year.

The founder of the Visionary Club of Greater Springfield, Annette Davis-Harris says it’s important for the community to come together and help each other out, “Education is a key, and education is a lot of different things. It’s for children to learn about different things. There are children out there that may have visual impairment, so it’s good that we are here so we can help the parents to support them in a way that they may need support out there.”

Anthony Zavala says he’s an intern at the event and wants to teach people about life insurance, “No one talks about life insurance and unfortunately nobody thinks about life insurance until it’s too late. So we look at this as an opportunity to come out here and try to educate folks on the importance.”

With Juneteenth approaching there was also a collection of Juneteenth-themed student artwork was on display, along with live student performances. Students and their families were also able to participate in raffles and get some giveaways.