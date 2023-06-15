SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday, June 17, Springfield Public Schools will hold its inaugural Family Education Expo at the MassMutual Center, expecting an impressive turnout of over 600 students and families.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will provide a platform for more than 100 community partners to offer valuable services and supports for families.

With a primary focus on connecting families with essential resources, the Family Education Expo will feature a wide range of workshops and exhibits. Families can explore the offerings of various community partners, ensuring they have access to the necessary support systems. Alongside the workshops, attendees will have the opportunity to admire a remarkable collection of Juneteenth-themed student artwork and enjoy live performances by talented students.

Adding to the excitement, the event will include raffle prizes and random giveaways, adding a festive atmosphere for all participants. The intention behind the expo is to foster connections and support for families and students outside of the traditional school setting.

Superintendent of Schools, Daniel Warwick expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, “As the school year approaches its close, we are looking forward to bringing families together in this fun and resourceful atmosphere.” The expo serves as a valuable opportunity for families to come together, benefit from the available resources, and strengthen their engagement with the education system.

The event also marks the re-launch of The Springfield Parent Academy, which temporarily ceased operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief of Family and Community Engagement, Jose Escribano, highlighted the significance of the expo as a means to reintroduce and promote The Springfield Parent Academy. As an initiative of Springfield Public Schools, The Springfield Parent Academy collaborates with community agencies, business, schools, and faith-based organizations to provide free learning opportunities for parents and caregivers.

Escribano further explained, “Many of the workshops and resources available at the Family Expo are mini versions of more in-depth programming offered through the Springfield Parent Academy.” This event serves as a platform to showcase the breadth of offerings to encourage families to engage in the comprehensive educational opportunities provided by the Academy.

While the Family Education Expo is free and open to the public, registration is required. Families can register by contacting their students principal, visiting the Springfield Public Schools website, or the MassMutual website.

The Family Education Expo promises to be a rewarding experience for families, connecting them with the vital resources and empowering them to actively support their children’s educational journey.