SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools introduced the first phase of the new Strategic Plan during the Education Summit on Wednesday at STCC.

The “portrait of a graduate” is a vision of what students should know and be able to do once they graduate high school. This vision has taken three years to begin. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and more than 140 community leaders attended the event.

The district got input from more than 2,000 people about what they think will help make students successful, and real world ready. Superintendent Daniel Warwick talked about the recommendations from the community include more financial literacy courses, and more opportunities for internships while students are in high school.

“It’s not just getting them to graduation like our last plan and improving academic achievement like typical plans. Those pieces will still be in there. They are still very important. But we are looking to do more, and it’s going to take the entire community.”

Springfield Public Schools are looking for people and businesses in the community to help out with this strategic plan by providing opportunities for internships and other programs.

“This has been a partnership with community since day-one,” said Warwick. “What has resulted from this process is a blueprint that I believe everyone can and should take pride in. It’s very exciting as we reimagine school as a community, keeping the students at the center of all that we do.”