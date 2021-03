SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools wants your input on its budget reduction strategies for the Fiscal year 2022.

The school posted a survey online. They want residents to rank a number of school-related programs and services in the order you consider them important.

Springfield residents are also invited to suggest other ways to reduce the deficit.

The survey will remain online until Monday, March 29th at 8:00 a.m.