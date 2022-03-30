SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As more COVID restrictions are lifting across the state, a decision is expected to be made Thursday night on whether to keep masks in Springfield schools.

The Springfield School Committee will be considering the issue of masks in schools in Thursday night’s school committee meeting. The current school mask mandate in Springfield is set to expire tomorrow.

Springfield Public Schools are among the only remaining districts here in the state to maintain the mask mandate. The city ended its indoor mask mandate at the beginning of March.