Springfield Public Schools meal sites closed due to snow storm

Hampden County
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All Springfield Public Schools meal sites will be closed, due to the winter storm Monday.

All grab-n-go meals will be closed Monday, February 1 at the Springfield Public Schools meal sites.

When schools are closed, you can find free meals by texting “Springfield” to 82257 *message and data rates may apply.

Service will continue the following day on Tuesday, February 2 from 2:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. for anyone 18 or under at the following schools: Bowles, Brookings, Central, Chestnut, DeBerry, Duggan, Forest Park, Harris, Indian Orchard, Lincoln, Milton Bradley, Putnam, Rebecca Johnson, Talmadge, Van Sickle, Warner, Washington, and Zanetti schools.

