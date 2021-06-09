Springfield Public Schools offering early dismissal for students due to heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Parents and guardians of Springfield Public Schools students are being allowed to pick-up their children early due to the heat.

The district is giving permission to have children be picked up early without losing credit for a full school day. Students online that log off after noon will also still receive a full day credit. Students can remain for the full day of class and afternoon preschool has not been canceled. Buses will run at their normal scheduled hours.

Springfield Public Schools had dismissed students early due to the heat on Monday and Tuesday. However, Wednesday was scheduled to be a full day of classes.