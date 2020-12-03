Springfield Public Schools offering free credit monitoring following cyber attacks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools is offering two years of free credit monitoring to employees following a cyberattack on the computer network in October.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the offer is extended to former employees and job applicants that may have been impacted.

“We sincerely regret that this event would cause concern and we are doing all we can, going above and beyond, to offer services free of charge to help them enhance the protection of their private information and hopefully provide some peace of mind,” Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick said.

Warwick says this is a cautionary measure to help protect personal information. Individuals thought to have had personal information compromised will receive a letter from the district in the mail.

“We’d seen districts throughout the country grapple with cyberattacks, so we were extremely diligent and proactive in implementing layers of defense, but unfortunately, we live in a world where no protective measure is 100 percent effective against cyber threats,” Chief of Information Technology, Paul Foster said.

At this time, the district’s network security has been enhanced and additional security practices have been implemented.

To enroll in the credit monitoring services, please call 833-905-3224. To learn about the rights under Massachusetts and federal law, visit the district website at: https://www.springfieldpublicschools.com/news/news/free_credit_monitoring_following_cyber-attack