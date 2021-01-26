Springfield Public Schools pause winter sports until February 5

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris have come to an agreement to temporarily pause all athletic events and practices for winter sports until February 5th.

According to the school department, a student athlete is confirmed to have COVID-19. Those who were in direct contact with the athlete have been contacted and asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The pause of winter sports was decided after learning of the COVID-19 case, as well as the city of Springfield still being considered high risk.

Practices will resume after February 5 when athletes have all tested negative.

The City of Springfield is reminding all residents of the importance to practice healthy hygiene and to follow all public health protocols.

