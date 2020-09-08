Springfield public schools protect against ransomware

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students in Hartford got an extra day of summer vacation all because of a ransomware attack on the district’s computer information system.

The district’s 18,000 students were scheduled to begin the school year Tuesday but, the system that communicates school bus routes was attacked by a virus.

22News spoke with the Springfield school district about preventing something like this from happening. Spokesperson Azell Cavaan said, it could happen to any district, but Springfield is taking precautions to keep information safe.

“We are backing up data, not only to our physical data center, but to the cloud, making sure that the infrastructure we are operating on is the latest version available, because often when these attacks occur, it targets an outdated version.”

Cavaan added that the district continually has its systems audited to make sure they are running properly.

No new start date has been announced for Hartford students yet.