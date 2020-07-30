Springfield Public Schools release potential plans for students to return in September

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools is the latest district to announce their potential plans for the upcoming school year.

Like other school districts, Springfield is preparing three potential models for school this year. But they are also considering moving the school start date back to September 15.

There are a number of unknowns and changes coming to the 2020 school year, so Springfield Public Schools is trying to give their teachers more time to prepare. September 15, would give educators an extra 10 days to finalize in person, online and hybrid lesson plans and safely re-arrange classrooms to meet 6-foot distance guidelines.

22News spoke with a member of the Springfield school committee who thinks schools will have the ability open in a hybrid model, it’s just going to take much more planning that usual.

“There’s been hundreds of hundreds of hours spent planning so that they plan are in there now where when we hear them in detail, we’ll see that students will actually have a full school day being interacted with teachers,” said Chris Collins.

Collins added that Springfield’s hybrid model will look one of two ways, the first group of students will physically go to school Monday and Tuesday, the second on Thursday and Friday, or the two groups will rotate one week at a time.

School committee members will be surveying parents for feedback before making a decision of how school with look this year.

Parents will have the option for full remote learning if they chose not to send children back to school.

The Springfield school committee will be voting on pushing the start of school back on Thursday and the vote as to how the school year will look will be at a later date.