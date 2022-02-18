SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools hit a milestone for their graduation rate last year.

According to Springfield Public Schools Spokesperson Azell Cavaan, the district’s four-year graduation rate climbed from 56.6 percent in 2012 to 84 percent last year. The district’s dropout rate also saw an improvement, from 10 percent in 2012 to just 1.9 percent last year.

“These are more than data points. These numbers represent the city’s youth and their futures,” said Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick. “We cannot overstate what this means for our students and their families. And we cannot overlook the tremendous amount of hard work and collaboration that has been poured into making these gains.”

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno stated, “When I took over as mayor, our high school graduation rate was hovering around 50 percent and our dropout rate was at 10 percent – just plain unacceptable. Alongside public safety, our school system continues to be the number one priority of my administration. This is great news and there is still more to do. We’ve seen a more than 30 percent graduation rate improvement and a huge decrease in our dropout rate – both of which were accelerated under the leadership of Superintendent Daniel Warwick. This is a testament to all our partners from administration to teachers, staff, students, families, and our business community. Thank you and congratulations to all. As I have always stated – show up to move-up.”

Superintendent Warwick said the school with the most improvement was the High School of Science and Technology. The school went from a graduation rate of 39.9 percent in 2012 to 91.5 percent last year. The school also saw the dropout rate reduce from 11.6 percent in 2012 to 0.6 percent last year.

“Yes, we are certainly pleased with these gains, and we celebrate them, but we are not satisfied. We want to make sure every single student graduates. Even one drop-out will be one too many,” said Warwick. “So, we will double our efforts to make sure we continue trending in the right direction.”