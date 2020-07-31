Springfield Public Schools, Sodexo kick-off evening meal program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Public Schools and Sodexo’s evening meal program kicked off on Thursday.

In addition to the 17 meal pickups in the day, four more were added in the evening as a response to requests from working parents. The meals provided include breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack for multiple days, that is, seven days’ worth of meals for every student in each household that are under 18.

22News spoke with an operations manager about why the program is so important.

“It’s important to provide meals that students and children wouldn’t eat otherwise,” said Marc Roy, operation manager for Sodexo.

The evening meal service is on Mondays and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. and will run until the end of August at four different locations.