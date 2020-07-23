Springfield Public Schools, Sodexo to offer evening meal services

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools and Sodexo are piloting an evening meal service starting next week.

The goal of the program is to expand access to free summer meals and to offer evening meal service hours.

Anyone 18 or under is eligible for the free meals program. Public schools officials say identification is not required to receive meals, and youth do not need to be from Springfield, live in Springfield, or attend Springfield Public Schools to participate.

Adults may pick meals up on behalf of a youth.

The program will run Mondays and Thursdays until further notice, from 4 to 6 p.m. starting Thursday, July 30.

For more information please text “Springfield” to 82257 (message and data rates may apply). Menus for the free meal service are available here.