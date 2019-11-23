Springfield Public Schools Sports Hall of Fame to induct Class of 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Public Schools Sports Hall of Fame will host its Class of 2019 induction ceremony in Springfield Saturday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the induction ceremony will take place at Central High School from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be bought by calling the SPS Athletic Department at 413-787-7100.

“We are really looking forward to honoring these athletes and the legacies they have left behind.” Athletic Director Dwayne Early

With the addition of Class of 2019, the number of SPS Hall of Fame inductees increase to more than 500.

Springfield Public Schools Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019:

Commerce: Tiaunna Nieves 2009, Angie Conyette 2009, Phillip Brais 1967, Jason Reyes 2003, Martin Brick 1965, Robert Nyman 1971, Milton Jones 1972, David Plant 1964, Harold Ethier 1938, Barry Muldrew 1965, Lakiesha Walker 2001, Coach Joseph Paige

Central/Classical: Ronnie Rose 1971, George Hargrove 2008, George Wilson 2009, Evan Graham 2007, Jasmin Lovejoy 2007, Pat Casey 2009, Brisje Malone 2010, Esther Wallace 2008, Felicia Barron 2008, Hillary Higgs 2008, Nate Collins 2010, Daniel Salgado 2010, Anthony Brooks 2011, Ben Banks 2011, Joel Senez 1996, Aaron Senez 1998, Jack Casey 2006, Raipher Pellegrino 1984, Maurice Nichols 1988, Coaches: John Krom, Paul Newton, Albert Lapan, Tim McCluskey, Alex Efstratios, Contributor: Russ Held

Science and Technology: Chrys Malone 2010, Theo Robinson 2010, Toni Marie Henry 2001, Marcus Allen 2010, Coach Lori Harper

Technical: Coach Bruce Myers

Putnam/Trade: Jose Melendez 2008, Charlie Jutras 1951, Cleveland Cumby 1995, Andre Lester 2009, Wendale Hale 2008, Ezikial Nwafor 2010, Justin Reid 2009, Robert Murchison 2008, Gerald Garvin 1986, Jayto Teh 2011, James Isaac 1997, Coach William Shepard, Contributors: Kevin McCaskill, George Johnson

Teams: Central Wrestling State Champions 2006, Central Wrestling State Champions 2011, Central Boys Basketball State Champions 1987, Central Girls Basketball State Champions 2007, High School of Commerce Football 1938, and High School of Commerce Golf 1938.