Springfield Public Schools step up health protocols to protect students from coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The coronavirus is being treated as an even bigger concern in public places like schools.

The safety of students and staff is the number one priority for Springfield Public Schools, especially with coronavirus cases increasing in the state. Several Massachusetts school districts have closed schools because of coronavirus concerns.

These school districts are in communities where there have been reported positive cases of the virus. Springfield schools are open, however, they are taking precautions recommended by state and local health officials.

Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan told 22News, “We know that we are not alone. And we are relying on best practices from other agencies and also with officials and experts in our area. We are doing our absolute best. The other thing that is more important than learning, is the safety of our students and staff.”

Cavaan told 22News they are making sure all liquid soap dispensers work and remain filled with soap. They are also regularly cleaning handrails, doorknobs, and other surfaces that are touched frequently. Students are also being told to practice healthy habits like coughing into their arms and not coming to school if they are feeling sick.

Cavaan also said they have limited visitations at their schools and have implemented a ban on international travel.