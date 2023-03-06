SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools want parents to weigh in on the school system’s 2024 budget.

Springfield Public Schools posted a survey on its website. Parents are asked to give their thoughts and opinions about the school system’s spending priorities and what area of education is the most important to them.

22News spoke with a parent who is also the director of a Springfield after-school program. She told us that she wants more investment in better communication between parents and school faculty.

“Training and proper staffing is key…. one teacher with 30 kids is a lot,” said Amanda Thompson of Giggle Gardens. “Supporting their staff should be their top priority and then reaching out to the parents and see what they need from us in order to be more present and involved in the kids.”

Springfield residents have until Tuesday, March 14 to take part in the survey. To fill out the survey, click here.