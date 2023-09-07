SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All students in Springfield Public Schools will be dismissed early on Friday due to the heat.

Springfield Public Schools Spokesperson Azell Cavaan sent 22News the early dismissal advisory on Thursday along with the cancellation of after school activities.

  • 11:05 a.m. – High schools including Duggan, Renaissance, Conservatory, Van Sickle Rise and Prep, Emergence, and Chestnut Campus will be dismissed.
  • 11:05 a.m. – All alternative schools including Public Day Elementary, middle, and high school, Springfield Middle and High School, Liberty Prep Academy, and the High School Completion Program will be dismissed.
  • 11:35 a.m. – Middle schools including Zanetti Montessori and Van Sickle Academy will be dismissed.
  • 12:10 p.m. – Elementary school, Pre-K, and Pre-K centers will be dismissed.

A Heat Advisory is in effect with 8 p.m. Friday for a heat index that will be near 100 degrees.

Jump To: A–Z
123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

B

Baystate Academy Charter Public School

Hampden Schools

Closing at 1:00PM

Back to top

C

Chicopee Public Schools

Hampden Schools

Early dismissal

Back to top

E

Enfield Public Schools

Hartford Schools

Early dismissal

Back to top

F

First Lutheran School-Holyoke

Hampden Schools

Early dismissal at 11:30AM

Back to top

G

Gateway Regional School District

Hampshire Schools

Early dismissal

Back to top

M

Mater Dolorosa School-Holyoke

Hampden Schools

Early dismissal at 11:30AM

Monson Public Schools

Hampden Schools

Early dismissal

Back to top

S

South Hadley Public Schools

Hampshire Schools

Early dismissal

Springfield International Charter School

Hampden Schools

Early dismissal

Springfield Prep Charter School

Hampden Schools

Closing at 12:30PM

Springfield Public Schools

Hampden Schools

Early dismissal

St. Joan of Arc School – Chicopee

Hampden Schools

Early dismissal at 11:30AM

Suffield Public Schools

Hartford Schools

Early dismissal

Back to top

W

Westfield Public Schools

Hampden Schools

Early dismissal

Back to top

Some tips to stay safe in the heat and help cool yourself down are to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and going to a shaded or air-conditioned area.

Weather News

More Weather News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.