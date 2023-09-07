SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All students in Springfield Public Schools will be dismissed early on Friday due to the heat.
Springfield Public Schools Spokesperson Azell Cavaan sent 22News the early dismissal advisory on Thursday along with the cancellation of after school activities.
- 11:05 a.m. – High schools including Duggan, Renaissance, Conservatory, Van Sickle Rise and Prep, Emergence, and Chestnut Campus will be dismissed.
- 11:05 a.m. – All alternative schools including Public Day Elementary, middle, and high school, Springfield Middle and High School, Liberty Prep Academy, and the High School Completion Program will be dismissed.
- 11:35 a.m. – Middle schools including Zanetti Montessori and Van Sickle Academy will be dismissed.
- 12:10 p.m. – Elementary school, Pre-K, and Pre-K centers will be dismissed.
A Heat Advisory is in effect with 8 p.m. Friday for a heat index that will be near 100 degrees.
Some tips to stay safe in the heat and help cool yourself down are to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and going to a shaded or air-conditioned area.
